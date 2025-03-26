Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after buying an additional 280,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.