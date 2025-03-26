Intech Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Humacyte by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUMA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

