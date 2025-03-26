Intech Investment Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRSP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BRSP. B. Riley lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $757.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.98. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.95%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

