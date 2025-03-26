Intech Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Altimmune worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 65.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.