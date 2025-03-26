Intech Investment Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 486,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,215 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Bumble by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bumble by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $497.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

