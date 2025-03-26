Intech Investment Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,311.07. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

BLND stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

