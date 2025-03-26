Intech Investment Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $149.95 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.34 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

