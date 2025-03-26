Intech Investment Management LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $990.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

