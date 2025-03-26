Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPF

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.