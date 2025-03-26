Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,519 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conduent by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.