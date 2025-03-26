Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $354,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:DLR opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
