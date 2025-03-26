Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $354,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.