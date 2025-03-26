Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,066. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

