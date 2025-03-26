Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $355,000 in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.90 and a beta of 2.45. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

