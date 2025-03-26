Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $355,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

