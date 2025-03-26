Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $849,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

