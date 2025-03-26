Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Bank First alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 212.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of BFC opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. The trade was a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 1,000 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.