Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

