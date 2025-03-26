Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,496,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GeneDx by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $23,788,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGS opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,485.20. This represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,212.20. This represents a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,735 shares of company stock worth $11,719,787. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

