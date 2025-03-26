Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,645 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,043,000 after buying an additional 2,753,470 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after acquiring an additional 67,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecovyst by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

