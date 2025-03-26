Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,295 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,957.60. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,424 shares of company stock valued at $198,667. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGEM

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.