Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,002 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

