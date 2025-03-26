Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

