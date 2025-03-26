Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 910.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.65 per share, with a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,931,169.60. This represents a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FG opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.72. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FG shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

