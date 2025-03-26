Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMXI

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.