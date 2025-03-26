Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 748,300.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRK opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

