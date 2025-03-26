Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FERG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $152.52 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

