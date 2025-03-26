Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ducommun by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $884.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

