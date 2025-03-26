Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 7,792,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,281,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,066 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

