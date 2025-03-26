Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 35,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,792 shares.The stock last traded at $115.52 and had previously closed at $115.38.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3078 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
