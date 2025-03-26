Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,416 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,009 put options.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 23andMe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a report on Saturday.

23andMe Stock Performance

23andMe stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. 23andMe has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.