iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.53 and last traded at $81.53. Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.

