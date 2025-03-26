iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

