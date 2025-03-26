Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

