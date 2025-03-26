Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 410,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 588,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.63%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
