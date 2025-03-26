James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $23.75 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 58.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

