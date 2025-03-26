Jordan Park Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.