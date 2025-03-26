JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 46,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

