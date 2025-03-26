JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,189,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

