Katapult (KPLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect Katapult to post earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

