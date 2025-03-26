Katapult (KPLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect Katapult to post earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Katapult Trading Up 7.9 %
Katapult stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64.
