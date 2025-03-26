KeyCorp Lowers HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $110.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $90.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

