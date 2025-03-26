KeyCorp Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $16.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

