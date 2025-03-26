Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.75. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KEC
Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kiwetinohk Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.