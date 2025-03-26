Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.75. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

About Kiwetinohk Energy

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.66. The stock has a market cap of C$732.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

