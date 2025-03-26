Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$7.45 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.45 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Research Capitl upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.48.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,143,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,733,740. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
