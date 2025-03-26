Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$7.45 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.45 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Research Capitl upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$607.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.59. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$6.45.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,143,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,733,740. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.