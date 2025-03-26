Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Financial Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Issuer Direct”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.60 million 0.38 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Issuer Direct $33.38 million 0.00 $770,000.00 ($0.35) N/A

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -2.62% N/A -18.22% Issuer Direct -4.54% 5.03% 2.80%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company’s corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

