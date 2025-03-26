Leisure Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, NetEase, and Aramark are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries providing recreational, entertainment, and vacation-related services. These include sectors such as hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise lines, and theme parks, which generally benefit from consumer discretionary spending. Investors in leisure stocks typically monitor trends in travel and consumer behavior, as these factors can significantly impact the performance of these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.44. 1,284,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $99.99. 743,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,205. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. 2,106,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

