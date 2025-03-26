Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $131.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $159.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $117.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

