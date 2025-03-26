Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LBRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 89.2% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,237,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

