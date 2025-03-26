Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $110.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.91.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNW

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.