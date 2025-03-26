LMG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVDA stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

