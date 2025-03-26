Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

